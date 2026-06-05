World Environment Day 2026: Citizens, Activists Gather In Goregaon To Oppose Forest Destruction And Promote Sustainable Development

Environmental activists and citizens assemble in Goregaon to raise concerns over deforestation and the ecological impact of development projects | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 5: On the occasion of World Environment Day, people from all walks of life congregated at Keshav Gore Smarak Trust Hall, Goregaon, on Friday, unanimously voicing opposition to the disturbing trend of destroying forests and green spaces across the nation. The gathering was jointly organised by the Bombay Catholic Sabha, The India Greens Party, and the Samvidhan Jagar Samiti, Goregaon.

Speakers highlight environmental concerns

Human rights activist and advocate Lara Jesani said that only a mass movement of the general public can stop the destruction of nature in the name of development, and that many of the "so-called developmental projects" impacting the environment are not known to the public at large.

She highlighted the impact on the fishermen community because of the Coastal Road project and said that various environmental laws have been changed as per the convenience of the government in the name of development, which has affected the lives of SNGP and Aarey Adivasis, as these families have been living there for decades for their livelihood.

Another speaker, Husain Indorewala, spoke on why it is important to encourage the use of public transport. He said that the Coastal Road is a cumulative and costly project compared to the Metro, and stressed that BEST buses in Mumbai—the most affordable public mode of transport—have been systematically neglected.

Also Watch:

Read Also World Environment Day: State Stripping Mumbai Of Its Natural Defences As Ecological Crisis Deepens

Public participation

The gathering saw the presence of more than 100 environment enthusiasts, aged between 17 and 70.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/