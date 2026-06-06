World Environment Day 2026: Business Leaders Call For Scaling Sustainability, Smarter Logistics & Green Real Estate Design

World Environment Day | Representational Image

Mumbai: "Environmental progress is increasingly being shaped by the choices businesses make every day. Across sectors, sustainability has moved from being a standalone agenda to becoming a measure of how efficiently resources, assets, and infrastructure are utilised," said Dhruv Taneja, Founder & Global CEO, MatchLog.

Logistics Opportunity

For the logistics industry, this shift presents a significant opportunity. Smarter movement of assets can deliver meaningful environmental impact while strengthening supply chain performance.

"This World Environment Day, the conversation around sustainability must focus on scale and execution. The technologies and capabilities required to create impact already exist. The priority now is accelerating adoption and embedding sustainability into everyday operational decisions. When efficiency and environmental responsibility move in the same direction, progress becomes both measurable and lasting," Taneja added.

Built Environment Focus

While, the World Environment Day is a reminder that sustainability within the built environment goes beyond having green features. It starts with good planning and design, said Aakash Patel, Director of Atul Projects.

"As the world continues to urbanize and environmental problems become more apparent, developers are tasked with creating spaces where residents can use fewer resources while enjoying a higher quality of life. Things like natural ventilation, maximizing natural light, and integrating features like rainwater tanks, energy-efficient utilities, water-saving plumbing fixtures are now expected to be included in a developer's plans as well as the greater landscape."

"Sustainable development can reduce the environmental impact and reduce the cost of operating a community; at the same time, it helps create a more liveable and resilient urban community. The future of real estate is going to be defined by how we manage growth and the environment with a focus on both long-term sustainability," Patel added.

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