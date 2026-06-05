Mumbai Endures Intense Heat & Humidity As IMD Issues Mixed Alert For Light Rains At Night Over Next Two Days | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid the wait for monsoon, Mumbaikars continue to endure the intense heat and humidity. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a mixed alert for Mumbai and it's metropolitan region of 'hot and humid conditions in the day time and possibility of light rains/thundershowers at night' for the next two days.

Temperature Surge

On Friday, the Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 35°C, which was 1.3°C above normal. While the minimum temperature was 29.4°C, which was 2°C above normal. The humidity levels recorded at the Colaba observatory was as much as 91%.

As the southwest monsoon has officially arrived over Kerala on Thursday, the IMD has predicted the monsoon to arrive over southern Maharashtra by weekend. The onset of much awaited monsoon over Mumbai is expected next week.

48-Hour Forecast

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with possibility of light rain/ thundershower towards night / early morning. Hot and Humid conditions are very likely in city and suburb, while the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 29°C, respectively.

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