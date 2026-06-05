World Environment Day 2026: BMC Launches Eco-Friendly E-Buggies And Children's Double-Decker Bus At Byculla Zoo

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurates eco-friendly e-buggies and a children's double-decker bus at Byculla Zoo as part of World Environment Day initiatives promoting green mobility and visitor accessibility | File Photo

Mumbai, June 5: Visitors to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo at Byculla will now be able to explore the sprawling premises more comfortably, with the BMC launching eco-friendly e-buggies on World Environment Day.

The facility is expected to benefit senior citizens, persons with disabilities, young children, and visitors with mobility challenges. Additionally, a 15-seater double-decker bus for children was also inaugurated. The service will be provided free of cost to persons with disabilities, while other visitors can avail of it at a nominal fare.

E-buggies and eco-friendly initiatives

An eco-friendly battery-operated e-buggy service was inaugurated by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde at Byculla Zoo on World Environment Day. The mayor also planted a white champa sapling at the Mayor's official residence in Byculla East, reinforcing the message of environmental conservation and the need to expand the city's green cover.

🌱🌍जागतिक पर्यावरण दिनानिमित्त मुंबईच्या महापौर श्रीमती रितू तावडे यांच्या हस्ते आज भायखळा येथील वीरमाता जिजाबाई भोसले वनस्पती उद्यान व प्राणिसंग्रहालय येथे बॅटरीवर धावणाऱ्या पर्यावरणपूरक ई-बग्गी आणि लहान मुलांसाठी १५ आसनी डबल डेकर बसचे लोकार्पण करण्यात आले. तसेच, भायखळा पूर्व… pic.twitter.com/vJOn8vclTc — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 5, 2026

Four battery-operated e-buggies, each with a seating capacity of nine passengers, have been introduced to help visitors tour the zoo premises comfortably.

With the zoo attracting a large number of visitors, students, and researchers, crowd management often necessitates the use of barricades. In a move aimed at promoting sustainability, the BMC has replaced conventional iron barricades with eco-friendly bamboo alternatives, which were inaugurated during the event.

Civic officials said the new measures, along with the recently introduced visitor amenities, are expected to enhance the overall experience by making visits safer, more comfortable, and environmentally conscious.

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Suggestions for zoo improvements

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam has urged the BMC to develop a Northeast India-themed animal zone in the unused elephant enclosure at the zoo and put the zoo’s underutilised international-standard 3D theatre to better use.

In a letter addressed to Tawde, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, and Zoo Director Sanjay Tripathi, Satam said the zoo should introduce more animal species to enhance its appeal and enrich the visitor experience.

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