 World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And Diet’
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWorld Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And Diet’

World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And Diet’

The webinar will focus on “Diabetes Reversal through Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Diet.” It will be conducted by yoga guru Sri Ravi Dixit, director, Yogic Gurukul, along with expert doctors and health professionals.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:27 AM IST
article-image

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day,  Yogic Gurukul will conduct a webinar on November 14 at 5:30 pm online via Zoom | ID - 850 3714 8309 / Password: YGxFP

The webinar will focus on “Diabetes Reversal through Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Diet.” It will be conducted by yoga guru Sri Ravi Dixit,  director, Yogic Gurukul, along with expert doctors and health professionals.

In support of the Prime Minister’s Fit India Movement and Diabetes-Free India, this session will offer valuable insights into natural and holistic ways to manage and reverse diabetes.

Read Also
Medical Marvel: IIT Bombay Researchers Identify Early Blood Markers For Diabetic Kidney Disease
article-image

India currently has one of the highest numbers of diabetes cases in the world — this session aims to change that, one healthy step at a time.

FPJ Shorts
World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And Diet’
World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And Diet’
Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut Outside Hospital In Vikhroli
Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut Outside Hospital In Vikhroli
Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls
Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls
ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director
ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And...

World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And...

Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut...

Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut...

Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls

Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls

ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director

ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director

Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found

Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found