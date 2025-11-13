World Diabetes Day: Yogic Gurukul To Host Webinar On ‘Diabetes Reversal Through Yoga, Ayurveda And Diet’

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Yogic Gurukul will conduct a webinar on November 14 at 5:30 pm online via Zoom | ID - 850 3714 8309 / Password: YGxFP

The webinar will focus on “Diabetes Reversal through Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Diet.” It will be conducted by yoga guru Sri Ravi Dixit, director, Yogic Gurukul, along with expert doctors and health professionals.

In support of the Prime Minister’s Fit India Movement and Diabetes-Free India, this session will offer valuable insights into natural and holistic ways to manage and reverse diabetes.

India currently has one of the highest numbers of diabetes cases in the world — this session aims to change that, one healthy step at a time.