World Bicycle Day 2026: Thousands Join Fit India Cycling Event At Mumbai's Worli Sea Face-Coastal Road | VIDEO

Cyclists and fitness enthusiasts participate in a large-scale ride along Mumbai's Worli Sea Face–Coastal Road to celebrate World Bicycle Day 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai, June 8: Thousands of cyclists, fitness enthusiasts, families and young people gathered at the Worli Sea Face–Coastal Road on Sunday to mark World Bicycle Day 2026, which is observed on June 3, joining a large-scale cycling event organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Mumbai, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Fit India Movement.

Promoting fitness and sustainable mobility

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens across the city and highlighted the growing importance of fitness, sustainable mobility and community engagement.

Organisers described the celebration as a significant step towards promoting healthier lifestyles and encouraging greater public participation in physical activity.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2026, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Mumbai, organized a special Sundays on Cycle event under the Fit India Movement near Worli Coastal Road. Actor Jackie Shroff attended as the chief guest, while CM… pic.twitter.com/XEiu3OGxs2 — IANS (@ians_india) June 7, 2026

Among the dignitaries present were actor and environmental advocate Jackie Shroff; actor and youth icon Taha Shah Badussha; Dr Nivedita Shreyans, Fit India Ambassador and Director of Youth Programmes at the Heartfulness Institute; and Pandurang Chate, Regional Director of the Sports Authority of India. Amruta Fadnavis, singer, social activist and philanthropist, was the chief guest.

A spectacular morning on the Worli Seaface celebrating World Bicycle Day with the Fit India Sundays On Cycle movement. Looking down from this 10-foot perspective, the public demand for active urban spaces is undeniable.



On a personal note, it was incredibly rewarding to hear a… pic.twitter.com/JKqHvWtkIV — Vijay Malhotra (@pedalandtring) June 8, 2026

Cycling as a path to health and environmental responsibility

Addressing the gathering, speakers emphasised the need to incorporate fitness into everyday life and promoted cycling as an accessible and effective means of improving health while reducing environmental impact.

The event echoed the Fit India Movement’s message, “Fitness Ka Doz, Aadha Ghanta Roz”, encouraging citizens to dedicate at least 30 minutes each day to physical activity.

Dr Shreyans, who also represented the Heartfulness Institute and Pillai University, highlighted the role of cycling in advancing sustainable transport and environmental responsibility. She noted that cycling offers a practical solution that benefits both personal well-being and the planet.

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Officials from SAI Mumbai said initiatives such as World Bicycle Day and “Sundays on Cycle” are helping to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming fitness into a nationwide people’s movement.

Participants said that the ride fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose.

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