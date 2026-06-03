World Bicycle Day 2026: Over 50 Cyclists Join Grand Fitness Ride In Thane To Promote Health And Sustainability

Cyclists of all ages ride through Thane during a World Bicycle Day rally promoting fitness, environmental awareness and sustainable transport | AI Generated File Image

Thane, June 3: The 'World Bicycle Day Fitness Ride' was successfully organised in Thane, drawing enthusiastic participation from more than 50 local cycling aficionados.

The event was held through a collaborative effort by Meghraj Emporium, Jitesh Traders (Thane), and the Aamhi Cycle Premi Foundation (ACPF), with prime sponsorship provided by Hercules Cycles.

Aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, environmental conservation and a robust cycling culture, the initiative received an overwhelming response from the community.

Key event details

Organisers: Meghraj Emporium, Jitesh Traders and Aamhi Cycle Premi Foundation (ACPF).

Sponsor: Hercules Cycles (which distributed special commemorative T-shirts to all participants).

Key slogans: ‘Fit Raha, Hit Raha’ (Stay Fit, Stay Hit), ‘Ride a Cycle – Protect Your Health’, and ‘Save the Environment’.

The route

The disciplined rally kicked off at 7:00 am from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Headquarters and traversed major traffic corridors to raise public awareness, smoothly concluding at Uthalsar Naka.

Community impact and leadership

The rally broke age barriers, featuring participants ranging from a five-year-old girl to a 70-year-old veteran cyclist. This cross-generational turnout underscored the event's core message: cycling is a universal, accessible tool for health and joy.

During the event, Pragnya Mhatre, Founder and President of the Aamhi Cycle Premi Foundation, urged citizens to integrate cycling into their daily routines.

She emphasised that, given rising pollution levels, urban traffic congestion and widespread sedentary health issues, modern citizens need to view cycling as a serious transport alternative. Mhatre also shared insights into the foundation's upcoming social, educational and fitness-driven initiatives.

The smooth operation and safety of the route were managed by a leadership team consisting of Amol Kulkarni, Ganesh Koli, Gajanan Dangat, Sanket Somane and Sandeep Joshi.

Commending the execution, Rajesh Bhansali, Director of Meghraj Emporium, praised ACPF for organising a well-coordinated rally on short notice and fostering a positive consensus around sustainable urban transit.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from prominent attendees, including Jitendra Bhansali (Director of Jitesh Traders), Guruprasad Desai, Gyandev Jadhav, Aniket Gadre, Priya Kamble and Chandrashekhar Jagtap.

Also Watch:

Thane Women's Bike Ride Event is a related video demonstrating the active outdoor fitness community and group cycling culture present within Thane city.

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