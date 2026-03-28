Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Seen Cycling In City, Promotes Regular Physical Activity For Good Health; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde was seen cycling on the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, March 28, advocating for a healthier lifestyle and encouraging citizens to adopt daily fitness habits.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, helmet, and sunglasses, Tawde took to cycling as part of a public outreach effort, interacting with the media during her ride. Stressing the importance of regular physical activity, she said cycling should be practised daily, much like yoga. “One should ride a bicycle every day… this is about health,” she remarked, underlining the need for consistent fitness routines in urban life.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "One should ride a bicycle every day, just as I say that yoga shouldn’t be done only one day, it should be done daily. Similarly, cycling should be done every day. This is about health..." pic.twitter.com/B1IaHGY9Oo — IANS (@ians_india) March 28, 2026

Tawde Directs BEST To Boost Revenue, Financial Discipline

Her public appearance comes a day after she chaired a crucial meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, focusing on the financial and operational challenges faced by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

During the meeting, Tawde directed the BEST administration to prioritise financial discipline, improve revenue generation, and enhance overall efficiency. She stressed the importance of developing long-term strategies and ensuring their timely implementation to stabilise the struggling public transport body.

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The discussion also centred around long-pending demands of BEST employees. Representatives from workers’ unions raised key issues, including gratuity payments, wage agreements, promotions, compassionate appointments, availability of self-owned buses, and financial assistance for staff.

While the BMC has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to BEST in its 2026–27 budget, the undertaking had reportedly sought Rs 3,000 crore, citing mounting operational losses and increasing costs. Tawde acknowledged the concerns raised by employee unions and assured that concrete measures would be devised to strengthen BEST financially and make it more self-reliant.

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