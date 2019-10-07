Working closely with leadership to ensure BJP’s victory: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he is working “closely and relentlessly” with both central and state leadership including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure BJP’s victory in the October 21 election.

Gadkari’s statement comes after FPJ on Saturday, quoting party insiders, reported that “Gadkari has largely been sidelined from the affairs of the poll-bound state despite being one of the BJP’s tallest leaders from Maharashtra.”

Terming the report as “completely baseless," Gadkari said in a statement: "A figment of imagination, it seems to have been created with a single-minded agenda to mislead and confuse. I strongly condemn the complete disregard of basic ethics of journalism while writing this so-called piece of news.”

He added: “I want to make it clear that BJP is a disciplined, cadre-based party. We are all working towards winning the forthcoming Maharashtra election.

I have personally been working closely and relentlessly with both the central and state leadership, including CM Fadnavis, to ensure our victory. Had the reporter taken the trouble to check the facts, the same would have been revealed.”

Gadkari has further requested the media to avoid “reporting that is away from the truth” and not fall prey to “malafide intentions and nefarious agenda”.

“As people and partymen are smart and aware of the reality, such reportage will not affect me or the BJP, but shall definitely raise a question on the credibility of media,” he said.