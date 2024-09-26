Won’t Bow To Bajarbunge': Uddhav Thackeray’s Fiery Attack On Amit Shah's Maharashtra Visit

Left And Right: Uddhav Thackeray during press conference, Amit Shah In Nashik | ANI

Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday, referring to him as a "Bajarbunge" (an undesirable person). Uddhav alleged that Shah wants to bring Maharashtra under his control, but reminded him that Maharashtra is a land of great people.

Amit Shah is currently on a two-day tour of Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections. He is conducting review meetings with party workers and office bearers. On Tuesday, Shah held a meeting in Nagpur, where he reviewed preparations in the Vidarbha region. Addressing party workers, Shah reportedly said that they should work to "politically finish" Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. He also directed workers to include MVA supporters in the BJP and strive to increase votes by at least 10 percent at every polling booth.

In a significant political development, Dr. Dinesh Pardeshi, former councillor of Vaijapur and BJP general secretary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, joined UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Shiv Sena along with hundreds of supporters at Matoshree on Wednesday. Uddhav inducted him into the party, tying the Shiv Bandhan on his wrist and giving him the party's flaming torch symbol. Pardeshi's defection is seen as a major blow to the BJP in Sambhaji Nagar.

During the induction ceremony, Uddhav delivered a fiery speech:

“Some undesirable outsiders came to Nagpur and threatened to finish us. These people are undesirable. They want to control Maharashtra, but they don't know this is the land of great personalities. They have no idea of our strength. Dare to come to Maharashtra, and I will show you whom Maharashtra will finish," Uddhav said.

He continued saying, “I have much more to say, but I purposely used the word 'Bajarbunge' (undesirable person). Under the pretext of Hindutva, the BJP is spreading falsehoods across the country. There is political 'adulteration' happening within the BJP ranks."

He also asked his supporters if they accepted such "adulteration" and claimed that the BJP’s decline has begun.

UBT MP Sanjay Raut also criticised Amit Shah's Maharashtra tour

UBT MP Sanjay Raut also criticized Amit Shah's Maharashtra tour, stating:

“Amit Shah didn’t go to Manipur, but he came to Maharashtra to put pressure on government officers. The BJP is weak in Maharashtra, and that’s why Shah had to visit. When the Home Minister comes, it’s not for meetings but to pressure collectors and officers involved in the election process,” Raut alleged.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar too joined in lashing at Amit Shah's Maharashtra Tour

“Vidarbha is out of the BJP’s hands. No matter how much Modi and Shah try, the MVA will win 45 seats in Maharashtra. Modi and Shah’s visit will only harm the BJP in the state.”

NCP state president Jayant Patil added, “Mahayuti can only win 17 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are the true strength of the MVA. Shah's orders to stop them show that the BJP is struggling to win in Maharashtra.”

Responding to these remarks, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule countered,“Amit Shah has the ability to unite everyone, which is why the MVA fears his tour. They can’t sleep for two or three days. Shah’s visit will energize the party workers.”