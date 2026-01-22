Women’s Rule Continues In Mira-Bhayander: Mayoral Post Reserved For Women For Fifth Consecutive Term

Women’s Rule Continues In Mira-Bhayander |

Bhayander: The 'Women's Era' in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is set to continue as the mayoral post has been reserved for Women (General Category) for the fifth consecutive time.

Reservation Lottery Outcome

During the reservation lottery held at Mantralaya on Thursday (January 22), the MBMC Mayor's seat was officially allocated to women from the general category. Since 2002, the corporation has seen eight mayors, out of which six have been women. Remarkably, since 2012, this prestigious post has been held by women for four consecutive terms.

Past Women Mayors

Former mayors including Catlyn Pereira, Geeta Jain, Dimple Mehta, and Jyotsna Hasnale have previously graced this position. In the recently concluded municipal elections, women dominated the results, with 51 female corporators winning out of the total 95 seats, further solidifying their influence in the civic body.

BJP Male Aspirants Hopes Dashed

Following the BJP’s landslide victory, all eyes were on the reservation lottery. Had the seat remained open for the general category (unreserved), senior BJP corporators like Adv. Ravi Vyas, Hasmukh Gehlot, and Dhruvakishore Patil were considered frontrunners. Their supporters had even started campaigning for them on social media.

Also Watch:

Female Leadership Contenders

However, Thursday’s announcement has dashed the hopes of these male aspirants. The focus has now shifted to the BJP's female leadership. Senior corporators such as Shanu Gohil, Vandana Patil, Dimple Mehta, Deepika Arora, Anita Patil, and Vandana Bhavsar are now the top contenders. Observers also suggest that the BJP might employ a surprise tactic by introducing a completely new face for the post.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/