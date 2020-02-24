Women to take centrestage in House on March 5

Mumbai: The state assembly will celebrate international women's day in a special way, on March 5, by devoting the entire day's proceedings to issues related to them.

The world over, March 8 is celebrated as women's day every year. Assembly speaker Nana Patole has decided this day will be celebrated in the assembly too. But this year, since the legislature has a holiday that day, the observance has been preponed to March 5.

"In the assembly the only subject of discussion will be women. Their issues will be discussed," Patole told the media. That day, women legislators will have the first word in the House. If male legislators wish to speak, the only condition is that they speak on issues related to women. "The saftey of women will be discussed. Problems faced by women like education, economic development and health issues will be discussed in detail," a leader told.

"The demand for a special law to punish rapists immediately will be discussed. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will reply on this issue and may make an important announcement on this day," a highly placed official said.