Women Seen Slapping Man With Slippers For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos In Hospital In Mumbai - WATCH | The Loktantrik

Mumbai: A video has surfaced from Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital allegedly showing women assaulting a man accused of recording obscene videos of patients inside the hospital premises. The incident, which has sparked concern online, has once again raised questions regarding patient safety and security measures within healthcare facilities.

According to a video shared by TheLoktantrik, the man, identified as was allegedly caught making obscene videos of patients admitted to the hospital. Following this, women present at the spot were seen confronting and physically assaulting him.

The visuals circulating online show women hitting and slapping the man, some carrying slippers in their hands while attacking him. Visible bruises can also allegedly be seen on the man’s body. One of the women involved can also be heard abusing him during the confrontation.

However, the legitimacy and authenticity of the video have not been independently verified by this publication.

The post further claimed that following the incident, the man was handed over to the authorities and taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is reportedly underway.

The incident has triggered concerns surrounding the safety and privacy of patients within hospital premises, particularly vulnerable individuals seeking treatment. Videos and allegations of this nature also raise broader concerns about whether adequate surveillance, monitoring systems, and preventive mechanisms are being implemented to safeguard patients and prevent such incidents from occurring inside healthcare institutions.

Idli Vendor Uses Water Stored Near Public Toilet

A viral video from Mumbai’s busy Dadar railway station area has once again sparked concerns over hygiene standards followed by roadside food vendors in the city. The clip, widely circulating on Instagram, allegedly shows an idli vendor using water stored near a public toilet, leaving many social media users disturbed.

The video was reportedly shared from an Instagram account named @gupta.krishna196 and has quickly gained attention online. In the footage, a food vendor operating on the pavement outside Dadar station can allegedly be seen taking water from a white container placed near a toilet and pouring it into a blue bucket kept beside his stall.

So far, there has been no official statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC, regarding the incident or whether any inspection or action has been initiated against the vendor seen in the viral clip.

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