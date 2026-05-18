Mumbai: Idli Vendor Uses Water Stored Near Public Toilet; VIRAL Video Raises Questions Over Food Hygiene - WATCH

Mumbai: Idli Vendor Uses Water Stored Near Public Toilet; VIRAL Video Raises Questions Over Food Hygiene |

A viral video from Mumbai’s busy Dadar railway station area has once again sparked concerns over hygiene standards followed by roadside food vendors in the city. The clip, widely circulating on Instagram, allegedly shows an idli vendor using water stored near a public toilet, leaving many social media users disturbed.

The video was reportedly shared from an Instagram account named @gupta.krishna196 and has quickly gained attention online. In the footage, a food vendor operating on the pavement outside Dadar station can allegedly be seen taking water from a white container placed near a toilet and pouring it into a blue bucket kept beside his stall.

The authenticity and date of the video, however, have not yet been officially confirmed.

Dadar’s Street Food Culture Under Spotlight

The Dadar railway station area is known for its bustling street food culture, especially during morning and evening rush hours. Thousands of office goers stop by roadside stalls daily for affordable breakfasts such as idli, dosa, poha and tea before heading to work.

Mumbai’s street food scene remains hugely popular among commuters because of its convenience and low cost. However, the viral video has now raised serious concerns over food preparation practices and public health risks.

Many social media users expressed anger and disappointment after watching the clip, with several demanding strict action against vendors found violating hygiene norms.

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The comments section of the viral video has been flooded with reactions from concerned citizens. Some users claimed such practices are common in crowded railway station areas, while others urged authorities to immediately inspect roadside stalls.

One user commented that people should avoid eating near Dadar station altogether, alleging that even tea and lemonade stalls use unsafe water. Another user sarcastically remarked that toilet water also comes from municipal supply lines.

Several others pointed out that public toilets carry harmful bacteria and viruses, making any possible contamination extremely dangerous for consumers.

So far, there has been no official statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC, regarding the incident or whether any inspection or action has been initiated against the vendor seen in the viral clip.

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