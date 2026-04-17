Shocking! Live Worm Found In Sev Puri At Haldiram’s Outlet In Malad's Infinity Mall; Video Sparks Food Safety Concerns In Mumbai | indialast24hr X Account

Mumbai: A disturbing video circulating on social media has raised serious concerns over food hygiene after a customer allegedly discovered a live worm in a plate of sev puri served at Haldiram’s outlet in Infinity Mall, Malad.

According to the visuals shared on Twitter by ‘Indialast24hr’, the incident begins with the customer recording his plate of sev puri, where a live worm can clearly be seen moving in the food.

🚨ALERT! Live worm found in Sev Puri at Haldiram's, Infiniti Mall, Mumbai. Food safety concerns raised. pic.twitter.com/uh2emTDnTD — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) April 17, 2026

The man then proceeds to confront the staff at the outlet, insisting on speaking directly with the manager to report the issue. Despite attempts by the staff to pacify him by offering a replacement dish, the customer refused to accept another plate, stating that the matter needed to be addressed at a managerial level.

In the video, the man is also seen showing the contaminated food to other patrons present at the outlet. Several onlookers appear visibly shocked as they observe the worm moving in the dish. The situation quickly drew attention within the premises, highlighting concerns not just about the specific incident but also broader questions around food handling and hygiene standards.

Before ending the recording, the customer remarks that while the outlet appears clean and well-maintained in terms of interiors and overall presentation, the quality and safety of the food served remain questionable. His comments have resonated widely online, with many users expressing outrage and calling for stricter hygiene checks at food establishments.

The incident has triggered fresh debate over food safety compliance in popular eateries across Mumbai. While there has been no official response from the outlet at the time of reporting, the viral video has prompted demands for inspection by food safety authorities and accountability from the management.

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