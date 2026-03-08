Women In Charge: All-Female Police Team Leads Crackdown At Kalyan Railway Station, Issues Over 100 Challans

In a strong show of enforcement and women-led policing, an all-women police team carried out a special crackdown around Kalyan Railway Station under the jurisdiction of Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station. |

Kalyan: In a strong show of enforcement and women-led policing, an all-women police team carried out a special crackdown around Kalyan Railway Station under the jurisdiction of Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station.

The operation was conducted on the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende (Zone-3) and under the guidance of ACP Kalyanji Ghete West Zone.

Planned by Women, Executed by Women

The unique aspect of the drive was that the entire operation from planning to execution was handled exclusively by women police officers and constables. The team set up naka bandi (checkpoints) near the busy station area and conducted extensive vehicle inspections to curb traffic violations and maintain law and order.

During the operation, traffic rules violators were penalised and challans were issued on the spot. Police also conducted foot patrolling across the railway station premises to enhance commuter safety and maintain vigilance in crowded zones.

From the Skywalk to the Streets

The team further extended their patrol to the Kalyan station skywalk, where regular monitoring was carried out to prevent nuisance and ensure smooth pedestrian movement. In coordination with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s encroachment department, illegal encroachments in and around the station area were also cleared, helping ease congestion for daily commuters.

According to police officials, a total of 103 actions were taken during the drive under different sections of traffic and public safety laws.

This included 35 cases under Kopta provisions, 17 cases under Sections 112/117, 28 cases under Sections 102/117, and 23 additional cases during naka bandi with the assistance of traffic personnel.

A 36-Member All-Women Team

The special drive witnessed the participation of four women police officers and 32 women police constables.

Officials said such targeted enforcement drives will continue in the coming weeks to ensure discipline in public spaces and strengthen safety measures for commuters in the bustling Kalyan railway station area.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/