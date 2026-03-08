Spiritual Symphony: Over 400 Women In Pune Create World Record By Blowing Conch And Chanting Mantras On Women's Day

On International Women's Day, over 400 women created a world record by performing musical notes on the shankh (conch) and chanting mantras at a single venue in Pune. |

From the Heart of Pune to the World Record Books

The women from Keshav Shankhnaad Pathak achieved the cultural and spiritual milestone at the Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha in Pune. The event brought together women from different age groups and backgrounds to celebrate Indian cultural heritage, spiritual harmony, and women’s empowerment through the sacred sound of the conch.

The shankh is used in religious and social events. The women created seven distinct musical notes along with synchronised chanting and the blowing of three sacred mantras continuously.

The performance created a powerful spiritual atmosphere, symbolising unity, discipline, devotion, and the strength of women working together towards a common purpose.

Reviving Tradition Through Collective Strength

Nitin Mahajan from Keshav Shankhnaad Pathak said that the event was aimed at reviving the traditional practice of conch blowing and encouraging women to participate in preserving and promoting cultural heritage while celebrating their strength and unity.

Sushma Narvekar, chief editor of the World Records Book of India, said that the achievement reflects the powerful combination of tradition, discipline, and collective spirit.

“Seeing hundreds of women come together to create such a synchronised cultural performance is truly inspiring. Events like these not only preserve India’s ancient traditions but also showcase the growing leadership and participation of women in cultural and spiritual initiatives. This record is a proud moment for Pune and for the entire nation,” said Narvekar.

