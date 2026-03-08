Power In Every Step: Over 1,000 Women In Sarees Take Part In Mumbai BJP's 'Tichya Pavalat Shakti' Walkathon For Women's Day

Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, more than 1,000 women took part in a unique ‘Saree Walkathon’ titled “Tichya Pavalat Shakti 2026” organised by the BJP North-West District Mumbai Mahila Morcha on Sunday. |

Mumbai: Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, more than 1,000 women took part in a unique ‘Saree Walkathon’ titled “Tichya Pavalat Shakti 2026” organised by the BJP North-West District Mumbai Mahila Morcha on Sunday.

Tradition Meets Fitness on the Streets

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women who walked in traditional sarees, celebrating women’s strength, health and cultural identity.

Ameet Satam, President of Bharatiya Janata Party Mumbai and MLA from Andheri West, attended the programme as the chief guest. Several elected representatives and local party office bearers were also present on the occasion.

MLA Satam Lauds the Spirit of the Event

Speaking at the event, Satam said the Saree Walkathon was a unique initiative to celebrate women’s empowerment. “Thousands of women participated enthusiastically in the walkathon dressed in traditional sarees. The motto ‘Tichya Pavalat Shakti’ (Power in Her Steps) truly came alive during the event. It was inspiring to see such a beautiful blend of women’s health, enthusiasm and culture,” he said.

The walkathon began at 6 am from the ground near Waghdevi Temple, close to Aarey Check Naka in north-west Mumbai, and saw participation from women across different age groups.

Organisers said the initiative aimed to encourage women to focus on fitness while celebrating traditional attire and the spirit of womanhood.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/