Maharashtra's 'Aai' Tourism Policy Sees Overwhelming Response: 4,200 Applications, ₹72 Crore In Loans Sanctioned For Women

Mumbai: The ‘Aai’ Tourism Policy, launched to empower women across Maharashtra and boost tourism, has received a strong response, the state Tourism Department said.

By the Numbers

The scheme, aimed at providing women opportunities to develop business and leadership skills in the tourism sector, has received 4,200 applications, of which 3,292 Letters of Intent have been generated. Around 900 loans have been sanctioned, amounting to Rs 72.49 crore. In addition, Rs 1.67 crore has been sanctioned for interest reimbursement, indicating the government’s financial support for women entrepreneurs.

Under the policy, women entrepreneurs can start various tourism-related businesses, including agro-tourism ventures, eateries, restaurants, cafes, homestays, tourism villas, adventure tourism projects and houseboats.

The policy also aims to ensure the safety of women tourists, providing customised services and concessions for women travellers, and promoting tourism overall.

Interest-Free Loans and Seven-Year Support

The policy aims to establish up to 10 tourism-related enterprises owned and run by women in every taluka of the state. It offers interest-free loans of up to Rs 15 lakh, along with an interest reimbursement facility for seven years.

The interest amount will be transferred directly by the government to the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the entrepreneur, at a maximum rate of 12%, up to a limit of Rs 4.5 lakh or until the loan is repaid, whichever is earlier.

To qualify, the tourism business must be registered with the Directorate of Tourism and owned and operated by a woman. In the case of women-owned tour and travel agencies, at least 50% of employees must be women.

Insurance and Premiums for Female Staff

Female employees such as tour guides, drivers and tour operators working in registered tourism businesses will also be covered under government insurance schemes, with the government paying premiums for the first five years.

Women tourists will receive a 20% discount on tourism circuits and packages arranged through Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation operators. Additionally, 50% discounts on online bookings at MTDC resorts will be offered to women on 23 specified dates annually, including March 1–8 for International Women’s Day.

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said the policy promotes women’s self-reliance while strengthening the tourism sector across both rural and urban areas.

