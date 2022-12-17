Mira Bhayandar: Viral video shows women fighting outside bar, 2 injured

Women get into brawl outisde Mira Bhayandar restaurant, 2 injured; video goes viral | Screengrab of video

Two women were injured after they got into a scuffle outside a restaurant in Mira Road. A video of the brawl went viral on social media wherein a group of young women are seen fighting. The incident happened last saturday.

In the visuals, three women can be seen hurling abuses at each other as the young men try to intervene but they have none of it. The three women according to a local media report were in an inebrited state.

The video also shows the young men trying to keep the women apart and a large group of people gathering around. The incident unfolded outside a restaurant named Ludo Lounge in the area.

The report quoted residents complaining that the brawls have become regular affair ever since the restaurant has opened up there. They have alleged that there have been several instances of street fights as such.

A resident was quoted saying that the young people often visit the restaurant often to drink and once inebriated, they get into brawls which is posing as a disturbance to residents since it is a residential area.

The report also quoted a restaurant staff confirming that the brawl happened outside the eatery and claimed that they cannot be held responsible if someone gets into a brawl and vandalises property outside their establishment.

Manwhile, senior inspector of Mira Road police station said that the incident happened nearly a week ago and they have received the video and have initiated a probe into the matter.

Similar incident of drunken brawl between two youths in Navi Mumbai resulted in death of one.