Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel |

A special Entrepreneurship Development Training Program for Women was successfully conducted under the Udaya Project of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDI), Ahmedabad, sponsored by Tata Communications, Mumbai. The initiative aims to strengthen women’s economic independence by promoting self-employment and small-scale enterprise development.

Two-Week Program Focused on Business Skills

The two-week training program, held at the Navade Panvel Co-op Industries Hall, provided participants with practical knowledge in business planning, financial management, marketing, and enterprise sustainability.

Sessions also focused on developing confidence, leadership, and innovation among aspiring women entrepreneurs.

District Collector Encourages Women Entrepreneurs

At the valedictory event, District Collector Kishan Jawale emphasized that true empowerment comes through entrepreneurship. He urged participants to apply the skills and knowledge gained during the program in real-world ventures.

During the event, he also inaugurated the ‘Maauli Bhakri Center’, a small business started by one of the trainees from Navade, symbolizing the tangible outcomes of the initiative.

Dignitaries and Institutional Support

The ceremony was attended by Panvel Tehsildar Minal Bhambre, District Industries Centre General Manager G.S. Haralya, Raigad District Bank Manager (Taloja Branch) Nitesh Tondse, entrepreneurs Vijay Lokhande and Laxman Jadhav, and social worker and entrepreneur Rajashree Patil.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tops Nation In 6th National Water Awards 2024

The Raigad District Bank and District Industries Centre extended strong institutional support to the initiative. EDI Alibag Project Officer Shashikant Danorikar delivered the welcome address and the vote of thanks.

Encouraging Women’s Economic Participation

A large number of women participated in the program, reflecting growing enthusiasm for entrepreneurial opportunities among women in Raigad district. The success of the training underscores the importance of continuous capacity-building efforts to empower women economically.