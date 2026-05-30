Woman's Lost Bag Recovered From Train Yard By Alert RPF Staff At Virar Station - Here's What Happened | DRC Mumbai Central

Mumbai: In a swift display of alertness and efficiency, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Virar helped a woman passenger recover her lost bag after it was inadvertently left behind in a suburban local train.

According to an Instagram by DRC Mumbai Central, the incident took place at around 12.10 am on May 28, 2026, at Virar railway station. A female passenger who had travelled from Andheri to Virar approached RPF personnel and reported that she had accidentally left her bag inside the local train after alighting at the station.

Upon receiving the complaint, RPF Constable Pawan Yadav immediately initiated a search operation. Acting promptly, he proceeded to the New Yard, where the train had been moved after completing its scheduled service. Conducting a thorough inspection of the train, the constable successfully located the unattended bag and brought it back to the RPF post.

During the subsequent inquiry, the passenger identified herself as Divya Dutt, 27. The recovered bag was verified through the prescribed identification process to establish rightful ownership.

Following proper verification, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Subhash Singh handed over the bag to the passenger in safe condition. The passenger confirmed that all her belongings were intact and expressed her gratitude to the RPF Virar staff for their prompt action and dedicated efforts in recovering the lost property.

Railway officials said the incident highlights the vigilance and commitment of RPF personnel in assisting passengers and ensuring the safety of their belongings across the suburban railway network.

The passenger appreciated the quick response of the RPF team and thanked the officers for their professionalism and timely assistance, which enabled the recovery of her belongings without delay.

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