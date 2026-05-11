Woman Slaps, Yells At Man Inside Crowded Mumbai Metro Over Alleged Push; Video Goes Viral - WATCH | Ghar Ke Kalesh

Mumbai: A video from a crowded coach of Mumbai Metro Line 1 has gone viral on social media, showing a heated altercation between a woman passenger and a man whom she accused of pushing her inside the train.

According to the video shared by the social media handle “Ghar Ke Kalesh”, the incident allegedly began after the man accidentally pushed the woman amid the rush inside the metro coach. The man is seen immediately apologising and repeatedly telling the woman that there was no ill intention behind the incident and that the push happened accidentally.

Kalesh b/w an Uncle and Aunty inside Mumbai Metro over as per Aunty this Man allegedly touched/pushed her : pic.twitter.com/vrqFPxc43K — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 11, 2026

Despite his repeated apologies, the woman continues shouting at him and is seen slapping and hitting him on the shoulder multiple times. The man, however, does not retaliate or raise his voice during the confrontation. Even as commuters around them watch the argument unfold, he continues to maintain that the incident was unintentional.

The video further shows the woman demanding that the man apologise again, which he does, but the confrontation continues. At one point, the man moves to another side of the coach in an apparent attempt to avoid further escalation, yet the woman continues yelling at him from a distance.

During the argument, the woman is also heard asking the man whether he behaves similarly with the women in his family. The man remains calm throughout and refrains from engaging aggressively. The situation escalates further when the woman allegedly tells him to “commit suicide”, though the man still does not react angrily.

The clip also shows the woman continuing to provoke him physically and verbally, seemingly attempting to trigger a reaction. In response, the man calmly asks why he should fight with her. Before the video ends, the woman is heard threatening that she would beat him again if she saw him in the metro the following day.

The video has since sparked widespread reactions online, with social media users debating the behaviour of both passengers and raising concerns over handling disputes in crowded public transport systems.

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