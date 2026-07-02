Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Train Near Virar; Mumbai-Bound Rail Traffic Disrupted | Representational Image

Virar: A tragic railway accident occurred on Thursday morning around 9:30 AM between Valsad–Mumbai Superfast Passenger train near Virar station. The incident took place near Narangi railway crossing.

An unidentified woman came under the train and died on the spot. The impact of the accident was severe, prompting the train driver to immediately stop the train.

After receiving information, Railway Police rushed to the spot and took custody of the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased woman.

Due to the accident, the Valsad Express remained halted on the track for a long time, causing major disruption to Mumbai-bound railway traffic. Long-distance trains as well as local trains towards Churchgate were affected.

During peak hours, the disruption caused heavy inconvenience to passengers due to train delays and congestion.

According to railway police, there have been around 93 accidental deaths this year between Mira Road and Vaitarna sections, mostly due to people crossing railway tracks, which continues to be a major safety concern.

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