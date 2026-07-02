Thane Office Fire: Swift Fire Brigade Response Contains Pachpakhadi Blaze, No Injuries Reported

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Thane: A fire broke out early Thursday morning in the reception area of a private company's office located in the Pachpakhadi area of Thane (West). Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the alert was received at approximately 7:21 AM on July 2, 2026. The incident took place on the first floor of Shreeji Arcade, a ground-plus-two-storied commercial building situated on Vakil Almeda Road, near Nitin Company in Pachpakhadi.

Swift Emergency Response

The fire was confined to the reception room of M/s Cryogen Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., owned by Mr. Ashish Ganguly. Upon receiving the call from the Pachpakhadi Fire Station, emergency services rushed to the spot to prevent the flames from spreading further into the building.

The multi-agency response team included:

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Thane Fire Brigade: 1 Fire Tender and 1 Rescue Vehicle

Disaster Management Cell: Staff equipped with 1 Pickup Vehicle

Local Authorities: Naupada Police personnel and MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) electricity officials to manage security and power isolation

Property Damage Reported

Firefighters and disaster management personnel managed to bring the blaze under complete control, completely extinguishing it by around 8:00 AM.

While everyone inside the structure escaped unharmed, the fire caused noticeable property damage. Important office documents, a wooden desk, and other stationery items in the reception area were completely gutted.

Local authorities are currently inspecting the premises to determine the exact cause of the fire.