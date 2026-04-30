Woman Jumps Off Moving Train With Infant At Kalyan Station; RPF Officer’s Swift Action Averts Tragedy |

Kalyan: A potentially fatal accident was narrowly averted at after a woman carrying her one-year-old child slipped while attempting to alight from a moving train. The entire incident, captured on CCTV, has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise for the alertness of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Antima Shukla, was travelling from Prayagraj to Mumbai with her infant son, Sarvagya Shukla. As the train slowed down at Kalyan station, she attempted to get down from the coach. However, in a critical mistake, she tried to disembark in the opposite direction of the train’s movement.

In the process, she lost her balance and slipped, falling dangerously close to the gap between the platform and the moving train. Panic ensued as nearby passengers rushed towards her, fearing the worst.

At that crucial moment, Assistant Sub-Inspector Hemant Bhargude of the RPF, who was on duty at the platform, acted with remarkable presence of mind. Without wasting a second, he sprinted towards the woman and swiftly pulled both her and the child away from the danger zone.

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Thanks to the timely intervention by ASI Bhargude and the support of alert bystanders, both mother and child escaped without serious injuries. Officials confirmed that the rescue was part of the RPF’s ongoing “Operation Jeevan Raksha” initiative aimed at preventing railway mishaps.

The dramatic CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showcasing the life-saving act. The video has garnered significant attention, with many lauding the bravery and quick reflexes of the RPF officer.

Authorities have once again urged passengers to avoid boarding or deboarding moving trains and to follow safety protocols while travelling.

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