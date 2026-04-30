KDMC Supports 999 Specially-Abled Students Under Inclusive Education Drive, Distributes Free Assistive Devices To 81 In Kalyan |

Kalyan: In a significant push toward inclusive education, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to support children with disabilities across its jurisdiction. Under this programme, a total of 999 specially-abled students have been identified and are being assisted through structured educational and medical support systems.

Health camps held in June and July

As part of the initiative, the civic body conducts an annual identification drive at the beginning of each academic year, targeting children in the 0–18 age group. Based on individual assessments, tailored plans are developed to cater to the specific needs of each child. Health check-up and measurement camps are organized during June and July, where expert medical professionals evaluate the students’ conditions and recommend necessary interventions.

Continuing this effort, a distribution programme was held on April 29, 2026, at the conference hall of Acharya Atre Rangmandir in Kalyan. During the event, 81 students with conditions such as orthopedic disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism, hearing impairment, and low vision were provided with free educational materials and assistive devices.

Venue: Acharya Atre Rangmandir, Kalyan

The programme was attended by key members of the KDMC Education Committee, including Chairman Abhijit Tharwal, and members Jatin Prajapati, Shamal Mangesh Gaikar, Pratik Penkar, Kavita Mhatre, Aparna Bhoir, Rasika Patil, and Shalini Sunil Vayle. Administrative Officer Bharat Bornare and Education Officer Vijay Sarkate also addressed the gathering, offering guidance on the effective use of distributed materials and their long-term benefits for students.

Speaking at the event, Education Committee Chairman Abhijit Tharwal emphasized that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering interest in education among specially-abled students. “This effort will empower them to become self-reliant and move towards a brighter future,” he said.

The initiative is being widely seen as a progressive step toward ensuring equal educational opportunities and holistic development for Differently-Abled students, reinforcing KDMC’s commitment to inclusive growth in the education sector.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/