Samajwadi Party Mumbra Launches Free Marathi Classes From May 1 Amid Language Debate, Advocates Respect Without Coercion For Migrants |

Mumbra: Amid the ongoing debate over the use of Marathi in Maharashtra, the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Mumbra has announced a people-centric initiative to promote language learning without coercion. Newly elected Mumbra SP President Shabbir Khan said the party will start free Marathi classes from May 1 marking Maharashtra Day.

Classes start on Maharashtra Day, May 1

The announcement comes at a time when the state has seen rising tensions around the Marathi language with conflicting views ranging from resistance to its usage to reports of forceful imposition. Addressing the issue, Khan struck a balanced tone, advocating both respect for the regional language and sensitivity towards migrants.

“Marathi is important for living and working in Maharashtra, but forcing people or resorting to violence in its name is completely wrong Khan said. He highlighted that Mumbra being part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is home to a large number of workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal many of whom are not fluent in Marathi.

Expecting immediate Marathi adoption is impractical

According to Khan, expecting such workers to immediately adopt the language is impractical. We oppose any kind of injustice. At the same time, if you live in a state, you should respect and try to learn its language he added.

Drawing a comparison with Indian workers in Gulf countries, Khan noted that people often pick up basic Arabic within months to meet job requirements.Similarly, those coming to Maharashtra should learn functional Marathi to manage their daily work and communication he said.

Official work in Marathi needs basic proficiency

He also pointed out that most official work in the state including municipal services, hospitals, and courtsis conducted in Marathi, making basic proficiency essential for smoother access to services and livelihood.

As part of the initiative, SP will initially open two free coaching Centres one at Sadia Urdu Medium School in Bombay Colony and another at Mohsinat Coaching Centre in Kausa. Plans are underway to expand to more centres based on demand.

The course will run for two to three months, and participants will be given certificates upon completion. Registration will be open to all residents, regardless of age, with a focus on accessibility at the local level.

Khan reiterated that the campaign is inclusive and voluntary. Anyone young or old can join. Our aim is to empower people, not pressure them he said, urging residents to participate in the initiative under the slogan Chala Aapan Marathi Shikuya.

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