Woman gangraped and murdered at Vakola, 2 held

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was raped and smothered to death by two men — Vinod Dhadi and Sunil Kadam, after they were all in an inebriated state, earlier this week at Santacruz (E).

The incident came to light on Thursday, when Kadam’s roommate, a civic employee, opened the door to find the woman’s body. Vakola Police booked and arrested the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman, who was friends with the accused duo, had gone for a drink with them at Kadam’s shared Milind Nagar residence. After an altercation between the woman and Kadam, the latter raped her and then smothered her to death with a pillow. Following this, Dhadi also raped her, locked the door and then the duo escaped to Virar to avert arrests. Police said, the incident came to light on Thursday evening after the woman’s body was found by the civic employee, who shared the Kadam’s address.

Police then laid a trap and arrested the duo, booking them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302), rape (section 376) and gang rape (section 376D) among other sections.