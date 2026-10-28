Woman, Bus Cleaner Killed As Poultry Tempo Rams Into Passengers Unloading Luggage In Kalamboli | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A woman and a private bus cleaner were killed, while her husband sustained serious injuries after a speeding poultry tempo rammed into them while they were unloading their luggage from a private travel bus in Kalamboli in the early hours of Wednesday.

Accident Occurred Near CNG Pump At Around 3 AM

The accident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday near a CNG pump on the Mumbai-bound stretch beyond Kalamboli Circle. The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Mote and Balu Sartate, the bus cleaner. Sangeeta’s husband, Popat Mote (50), is undergoing treatment at Sushrut Hospital.

The couple, residents of the LIG housing colony in Sector 1E of Kalamboli, had travelled to their native village in Mhaswad in Satara district a few days ago. They were returning to Kalamboli on a Mandesh Travels bus after boarding it at around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Poultry Tempo Allegedly Loses Control, Rams Into Three People

When the bus reached Kalamboli at around 3 am, the driver stopped near a CNG pump on the Mumbai-bound stretch. The couple and the bus cleaner got off to unload their luggage. While they were removing their belongings in the space between the bus and the footpath, a poultry tempo travelling towards Mumbai from Kalamboli Circle allegedly went out of control and rammed into them.

All three sustained serious injuries in the collision. Sangeeta Mote and Sartate were rushed to the Panvel Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared them dead before admission. Popat Mote was taken to Sushrut Hospital for treatment.

“The tempo driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the three people who were unloading luggage beside the bus. Two of them died, while the third sustained serious injuries. A case has been registered against the driver, who has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway,” a Kalamboli police official said.

The police have registered a case against tempo driver Iftekhar Ahmed Abdul Rehman under Sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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