Thane Shiv Sena UBT Leader Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Five Arrested, Motive Remains Unclear After One Month |

Thane: Even one month after the brutal assassination of Pradeep Purnekar, the Thane division head of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, the primary motive behind the crime remains shrouded in mystery.

Addressing a press conference at the Thane Police Commissionerate on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Punjabrao Ugle provided an update on the ongoing investigation. He was accompanied by Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav, alongside senior investigation officer and Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi.

Key Updates from the Investigation

Five Arrests Made: Police have arrested a total of five suspects in connection with the murder. Detailed interrogations are being conducted during their police custody, alongside the recovery of weapons and vehicles used in the crime.

Confession Without Motive: Amit Sing alias Pappu, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly confessed to carrying out the killing during interrogation. However, police stated that he has not yet disclosed the precise reason or underlying motive for the crime. Joint CP Ugle noted that the information released in earlier police press notes regarding Singh and another detainee, Santosh Kanojiya, was still incomplete.

Eyewitness Accounts Recorded: Investigators have secured CCTV footage from various locations and recorded statements from 12 key witnesses, including Ram Purnekar, Jaynath Purnekar, and other eyewitnesses.

Potential Re-interrogations: Police indicated that individuals such as Rajendra Shinde and Meenakshi Shinde, who were previously questioned, may be summoned again as technical analysis and further pieces of evidence are correlated. An identification parade for the accused is also scheduled to be conducted.

Questions Over SIT and Mastermind

The failure to identify and apprehend the mastermind behind the conspiracy even a month later has raised public questions regarding the effectiveness of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Addressing these concerns, Dr. Ugle defended the probe, stating that uncovering the motive is the primary responsibility of the police and that investigations are moving in the right direction. "The motive will become clear in a few days. While we cannot specify the exact day today, piecing together the motive is our responsibility," Ugle said, adding that a chargesheet will be filed in court only after gathering foolproof and comprehensive evidence. He also expressed regret that cooperation from certain quarters during the investigation fell short of expectations.

Warning Against Lawlessness

Referring to recent protests—including a *Rasta Roko* (road blockade) staged in Thane on Tuesday—Dr. Ugle warned that taking the law into one's own hands causes severe inconvenience to the general public and will not be tolerated.

Emphasizing that the high-profile murder investigation is being monitored closely by senior officials, police issued a strict warning that legal action will be initiated against anyone attempting to disrupt public order or create obstacles in the ongoing probe.

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