Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Live-In Partner In Kalamboli; Accused Arrested | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman died after her live-in partner allegedly assaulted her over suspicions about her character in Kalamboli. The accused, Monish Ranjit Gop (27), allegedly beat her with his fists and kicked her during a quarrel triggered by her phone conversations with other men and money received in her Google Pay account. Kalamboli police have arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him.

The deceased has been identified as Pinky Monish Gop, also known as Sonia Mohammad Abu Khatun. The couple was living together in a shop (No. 12) at JB Complex in Sector 4E, Kalamboli. Pinky was originally from Bangladesh, while the accused hails from West Bengal.

Suspicions allegedly triggered fatal quarrel

According to the police, Monish suspected Pinky of being involved with other men because she frequently spoke to them over the phone and received money from other individuals through Google Pay. The suspicions reportedly led to an argument between the couple at around 2 pm on October 15.

During the altercation, Monish allegedly punched and kicked Pinky repeatedly, hitting her on the face, neck and chest. He also allegedly scratched her with his nails and kicked her in the abdomen. She sustained severe injuries and collapsed unconscious.

Woman declared dead at hospital

The accused subsequently took her to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Noticing marks of assault on her body, hospital authorities alerted the police.

Kalamboli police rushed to the hospital and initiated an investigation. The accused was taken into custody and questioned. During the inquiry, police established his alleged involvement in the assault that led to Pinky's death.

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Police register murder case

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was assaulted by her live-in partner following a dispute over suspicions about her character. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

Police have registered a murder case against Monish under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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