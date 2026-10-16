Mumbai Dancers To Battle For A Cause In Goregaon On October 18, Raise Funds For Cancer Patient Facing ₹9 Lakh Treatment | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Dancers from across Mumbai will come together on October 18 for a dance battle with a cause, as the community-led collective Praise Your Freedom (PYF) organises an event to raise funds for a cancer patient in need of urgent treatment.

The fundraiser, to be held at Sawan Dance Hall No. 1 in Goregaon West from noon onwards, will feature dance battles across Hip-Hop, Breaking and Represent Your Style categories. The proceeds will go towards the treatment of a patient suffering from carcinoma of the oral cavity, whose family faces an estimated medical expense of Rs 9 lakh for chemotherapy and blood replacement.

Dance community rallies for cancer patient

The initiative began after the patient’s daughter came in contact with a PYF team member through a professional connection. After learning about the family’s financial difficulties, the collective decided to bring the dance community together to raise funds.

“Whenever we organise a fundraiser, it holds a different meaning for all of us. Many of us come from humble backgrounds, so we understand how important financial support can be when a family faces a medical emergency. This is not just PYF raising funds; it is the entire dance community coming together,” said Pramod Saroj, founder of Praise Your Freedom.

On-the-spot registration for dance battles

Saroj said dancers could register at the venue on the day of the event to participate in the battles, with no prior registration required.

The participation fee for dancers is Rs 250, while spectators will be charged Rs 200. Registration and fee collection will take place at the venue.

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Turning passion into meaningful support

“There is a different kind of happiness in knowing that something we love—dance—can also become a way of helping someone in need,” said Varshit Savla, co-founder of PYF. He thanked the dancers, judges, emcees, DJs, performers and volunteers contributing their time and effort to the initiative.

Founded by Saroj and Savla in 2021, PYF began as a space for dancers to participate in Krump sessions and cyphers before expanding into dance events, collaborations and fundraising initiatives. The October 18 event will be its fifth fundraiser. Further details are available on PYF's Instagram page.

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