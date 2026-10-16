Thane Ring Metro Route Based On Technical Feasibility, Not Political Pressure, Says MahaMetro MD Shravan Hardikar | File Pic

Thane, October 16,2026: MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar addressed public queries, apprehensions, and project updates regarding the proposed Thane Ring Metro at an interactive session organized by the Rotary Club of Thane at Gadkari Rangayatan. The event, moderated by senior journalist and analyst Dr. Uday Nirgudkar, was attended by office bearers of political parties, local activists, and residents.

Admission of Communication Gap

Reflecting on the execution process, Hardikar openly acknowledged that engaging with Thane residents prior to project planning should have been prioritized. Admitting to the lapse in communication, he expressed regret and reassured the public that with active community support, the Ring Metro project would be completed strictly within its designated timeframe.

Addressing public anxiety regarding Metro Lines 4 and 5—which have faced delays spanning nearly ten years—Hardikar clarified that these lines fall outside MahaMetro's direct jurisdiction, making it difficult to state exact reasons for the delay or specify operational dates.

रिंग मेट्रो म्हणजे एकाच दिशेने पूर्ण फेरी मारावी लागणार का? तसं नाही!ठाणे रिंग मेट्रोवर घड्याळाच्या काट्याच्या दिशेने आणि विरुद्ध दिशेने प्रवास करता येणार आहे. त्यामुळे तुमच्या स्थानकापर्यंत पोहोचण्यासाठी कमी अंतराचा मार्ग निवडता येईल.Does a ring metro mean travelling around the entire loop? No!Thane Ring Metro will allow travel in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions, so you can choose the shorter route to your destination.#ThaneMetro #MahaMetro — Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project (@MetroRailThane) October 16, 2026

Affordable Fares and Route Modifications

Clarifying concerns surrounding potential route changes—specifically regarding areas such as Manormanagar and Azadnagar—Hardikar emphasized that decisions will not be influenced by political motives or convenience. Instead, alignment decisions will strictly rely on technical feasibility, financial viability, and public interest. He added that feedback from residents in areas including Hiranandani is being actively evaluated, and station planning could be revised if technically viable.

On tariff structures, Hardikar assured that ticketing would remain affordable for the general public:

Base Fares: Estimated between ₹15 and ₹20.

Maximum Fares: Anticipated between ₹30 and ₹35.

Multi-Line Routes: Integrated trips across multiple metro lines could range between ₹60 and ₹80 depending on distance and routes.

Key Technical & Operational Highlights

6-Coach Metro Proposal: Designed considering Thane’s expanding footprint and projected traffic demand of 30,000 to 35,000 passengers per hour per direction during peak hours. Interconnectivity with Metro Lines 4 and 5 will enable seamless travel across the city without reliance on private vehicles.

Driverless & Ballastless System:The project plans to implement driverless automated operations on jointless, ballastless tracks equipped with noise-reduction technology. Trained personnel and a central control room will oversee operations and safety.

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Timely Completion & Land Acquisition: On whether the target date of September 2029 can be met, Hardikar noted that execution depends on timely land acquisition and site access provided by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Public Grievance Redressal: Citizens can consult Senior Engineer Suresh Pakhare at the Thane MahaMetro office from Monday to Saturday (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM)regarding project concerns.

Environmental Commitments & Safety Standards

Afforestation Target:To offset the removal of approximately 3,200 trees (for which permissions are underway), MahaMetro has set a target to plant 37,000 trees. Hardikar pledged that plantation efforts will be closely monitored to ensure actual survival and growth into forest cover.

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Mangrove & Natural Drainage Protection:Destruction of mangroves will be minimized, with emphasis on conservation and replanting. Construction activity will strictly avoid disrupting natural water channels.

Safety & Structural Monitoring: No compromises will be made regarding safety. Barricading, traffic diversion planning, and coordination with traffic police will precede all construction. Prior to underground work, baseline surveys of adjacent buildings will document existing structural cracks to monitor any post-construction impact.

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