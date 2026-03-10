‘Woh Safai Karega..’: Commuter Throws Pan Masala Wrapper From Mumbai Local, Viral Video Sparks Civic Sense Debate

vasaivirarmerijaan

Mumbai: A video circulating on social media has sparked a conversation around civic sense after a commuter was seen throwing a pan masala wrapper out of a moving train and defending his actions when questioned.

In the clip, shared by the Instagram handle vasaivirarmerijaan, a man is seen opening a packet of paan masala while travelling in a local train and casually tossing the empty wrapper out of the window. Another passenger, who is recording the incident, politely asks him not to litter and suggests that he keep the wrapper in his pocket and dispose of it in a dustbin once he gets down at the station.

The man initially remains silent, but later responds that it is not a problem because maintenance staff can clean the area. He continues to argue that someone responsible for maintaining the station will eventually take care of the waste.

When the person recording questions why dustbins are installed at stations if people continue to litter, the man counters by asking why commuters pay maintenance. Asked what maintenance he is referring to, he claims that the payments are meant for the upkeep of roads and public infrastructure.

The exchange escalates as the person filming the video points out that such behaviour contributes to the poor state of cleanliness in many areas. He remarks that it is because some people are comfortable living in dirty surroundings that public spaces continue to remain littered.

The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with many users expressing concern over the lack of civic responsibility among some commuters. Several commenters noted that despite repeated awareness campaigns and the presence of dustbins at railway stations, littering in trains and public spaces continues to be a persistent issue.

The viral video serves as a reminder that maintaining clean public spaces is not solely the responsibility of civic workers but also of the people who use these spaces every day.

