Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Seven Children Riding On Single Scooter In Mumbra’s Amrit Nagar, Sparks Safety Concerns

Viral Video Shows Seven Children Riding On Single Scooter In Mumbra's Amrit Nagar, Sparks Safety Concerns

Mumbai: A video that has gone viral on social media shows a group of seven children riding on a single scooter in Mumbra’s Amrit Nagar area, raising serious concerns over road safety and underage driving.

The clip, shared on social media, captures the boys travelling together on a blue scooter while moving through Amrit Nagar . All seven appear to be minors and are seen tightly packed onto the two-wheeler as it moves along the street.

In the footage, the children are squeezed onto the scooter in an extremely dangerous manner. While a few manage to sit on the seat and footrest areas, the last boy is seen clinging onto the others from behind with virtually no space to sit. He appears to be suspended in the air while holding onto the children in front of him.

The driver of the scooter is also seen riding without a helmet, which further adds to the safety concerns highlighted in the video. The two-wheeler appears unstable due to the excessive number of riders, making the situation particularly risky for everyone involved.

Equally concerning is the apparent lack of fear or hesitation among the children. Despite the clear danger of such behaviour, the boys appear carefree as they continue riding together on the scooter. Their actions have raised questions about awareness of traffic rules and road safety among minors.

According to traffic regulations in India, minors are not permitted to operate motor vehicles, and riding without protective gear such as helmets is also a punishable offence. Overloading two-wheelers with multiple passengers further increases the risk of accidents.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of reckless riding and the importance of ensuring that children are not allowed to operate vehicles without proper supervision or legal eligibility.

