Wockhardt Hospitals Launches Da Vinci X Robotic Surgery System At Mumbai Central For Complex Procedures |

Mumbai: Patients undergoing complex surgeries may have another minimally invasive treatment option in Mumbai Central, with Wockhardt Hospitals launching the Da Vinci X robotic surgical system. The technology is designed to help surgeons perform procedures through small incisions, potentially reducing blood loss, postoperative pain and recovery time in appropriately selected patients.

Advanced Robotic Surgical Technology

The system uses high-definition 3D visualisation, wristed instruments and surgeon-controlled robotic arms to facilitate precise movements, particularly during procedures involving confined anatomical spaces. The robot does not operate independently, and the surgeon remains in control throughout the procedure.

Robotic-assisted surgery can be used in selected cases across specialties such as urology, gynaecology, gastrointestinal and thoracic surgery. However, its suitability depends on the patient's condition, the type and complexity of the procedure, and the treating surgeon's assessment. The potential benefits, including shorter hospital stays and faster recovery, vary from patient to patient and are not guaranteed.

Potential Benefits For Patients

For patients, the availability of the technology also raises practical questions about affordability, insurance coverage and whether robotic surgery offers a meaningful advantage over conventional laparoscopic or open surgery in their particular case. Patients should discuss the expected benefits, risks, alternatives and overall treatment costs with their doctors before opting for the procedure.

Dr Virendra Chauhan, Regional Business Head – India and Group Head International Business at Wockhardt Hospitals, said the system would support surgeons with enhanced visualisation and articulated instruments during complex procedures. He emphasised that the technology complements, rather than replaces, surgical expertise.

Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director of Wockhardt Hospitals, said the launch reflects the hospital's focus on bringing advanced surgical technology to its patients and clinical teams.

The launch adds another robotic-assisted surgical platform to Mumbai's healthcare infrastructure. Its impact on patients will depend on how widely the technology is used for clinically appropriate cases, the outcomes achieved and whether the benefits justify the additional treatment costs.

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