Wockhardt Hospitals Felicitates 55 Breast Cancer Survivors, Highlights Early Detection And Awareness |

Mumbai: From women in their 30s navigating a breast cancer diagnosis to those in their 80s reflecting on their journeys, 55 breast cancer survivors came together in Mumbai on Monday to celebrate resilience, courage and life beyond the disease. Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, felicitated the women at a breast cancer awareness event, highlighting the importance of early detection, timely treatment and emotional support.

Event Encourages Women To Speak Openly About Breast Health

The event recognised the personal journeys of the survivors and sought to encourage more women to overcome hesitation in discussing breast health and seek medical advice when they notice warning signs.

According to estimates from the National Cancer Registry Programme, presented by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Rajya Sabha in February 2026, India was projected to record 2,40,381 breast cancer cases among women in 2025, including 21,843 cases in Maharashtra. The estimated number of breast cancer-related deaths among women in the country stood at 1,03,363 in 2025, underlining the need for greater awareness, timely diagnosis and access to appropriate treatment.

Early Detection And Medical Consultation Crucial, Says Oncosurgeon

Dr Meghal Sanghavi, consultant oncosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said awareness must go beyond knowing about the disease and include recognising changes in the body and seeking medical advice promptly.

A lump in the breast, changes in its size or shape, skin dimpling, nipple changes or unusual discharge should not be ignored, she said. Breast cancer can also affect women without a family history of the disease, making awareness and timely medical evaluation important.

Dr Sanghavi encouraged women to speak openly about their concerns and follow screening recommendations based on their age and individual risk.

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Dr Virendra Chauhan, regional business head – India and group head of international business at Wockhardt Hospitals, said every breast cancer journey was unique, with patients facing uncertainty, difficult decisions and emotional challenges alongside treatment.

He said the initiative was aimed at recognising the courage of the 55 women and celebrating their lives beyond the hospital setting. While medical treatment remained crucial, emotional support from family members and a compassionate care environment also helped patients navigate the challenges associated with the disease.

The hospital said the initiative reaffirmed its focus on breast cancer awareness and patient-centric care, highlighting that timely medical consultation, appropriate screening and emotional support could make a meaningful difference to patients and their families.

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