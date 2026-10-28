Maharashtra Govt To Distribute Safety Kits To Women Fishers At Mumbai's Sassoon Dock Today

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | File Photo

Mumbai: Women fishers working at Mumbai’s Sassoon Dock will receive safety kits under the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Scheme as part of an initiative conceptualised by Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane to improve their health and workplace safety.

Safety Kit Distribution Scheduled For October 28 At Sassoon Dock

The distribution ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 28, at 12.30 pm at the Net Mending Hall, National Fisheries Survey building, Sassoon Dock, Mumbai.

The kits will include gloves, shoes, headgear, finger cotton and masks to provide women fishers with essential protective equipment during their daily work. The initiative aims to safeguard their health, minimise workplace risks and promote a safer working environment.

Rahul Narwekar And Nitesh Rane To Distribute Kits At Ceremony

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Minister Nitesh Rane will distribute the kits at the event. MLA Chitra Wagh, Fisheries Department Secretary N. Ramaswamy, Fisheries Commissioner Bhanudas Palve and National Fisheries Survey Director Dr Shrinath K. R. will also be present.

Focus on safety and welfare of women fishers

The state government is implementing the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Scheme under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to promote the sustainable development of the fisheries sector and advance the Centre’s Blue Economy vision.

The scheme seeks to improve the economic and social well-being of fishing communities through modern facilities, technology and essential equipment, while also prioritising the health and safety of those engaged in the sector.

The distribution of safety kits at Sassoon Dock is part of these efforts, with the government seeking to provide women fishers with greater protection and support in their daily work.

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