Maharashtra Cabinet Earmarks 1% Of District Annual Plan Funds For Persons With Disabilities, ₹218 Crore Expected

Disability Welfare Minister Atul Save | Facebook

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to earmark 1% of the District Annual Plan (General) funds for the welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities. The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is expected to make around ₹218 crore available across the state’s districts in the financial year 2026-27, Disability Welfare Minister Atul Save said.

E-Bikes, Electric Wheelchairs And Smart Glasses Among Assistive Devices

The funds will be used to provide modern assistive devices, including e-bikes, electric wheelchairs, tablets, talking laptops, screen readers and smart glasses, to persons with disabilities.

The initiative will also focus on improving access to education and employment. Digital educational resources for students with disabilities, skill development programmes, employment and self-employment opportunities, and assistance for obtaining Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards will be among the activities supported under the scheme.

Special Camps, Childcare Assistance And Barrier-Free Infrastructure Planned

The government also plans to organise special camps, provide financial assistance for childcare and develop barrier-free infrastructure to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The scheme will be implemented under the supervision of district collectors, who will have the authority to grant administrative approval for the proposed works. Assistant commissioners or district disability empowerment officers will oversee its implementation.

The funds will be utilised only after technical approval from the scrutiny committee, ensuring that the proposed works meet the prescribed requirements.

Minister Save said the decision would expand opportunities for persons with disabilities in education, healthcare, employment and rehabilitation, while promoting their social inclusion and self-reliance.

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