Network Glitch At Mumbai Airport Impacts Digital Check-In; Airlines Switch To Manual Processing To Prevent Disruption |

Mumbai: A sudden data network disruption hit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday evening, leaving self-service kiosks and digital check-in systems temporarily non-responsive. Ground operations at Mumbai's busy airport immediately switched to manual protocols to process passengers, preventing systemic ground closures and maintaining the flow of outgoing flights.

IndiGo And Air India Switch To Manual Boarding Passes And Baggage Tagging

The outage, which started post 7pm, primarily affected connected check-in counters and automated boarding scanner systems across departing terminals. As automated self-baggage drops and digital boarding scanners slowed down, ground staff from major carriers – including IndiGo and Air India – swiftly resorted to issuing manual physical boarding passes and conducting manual bag-tagging procedures to prevent heavy terminal congestion.

Airport authorities and airline personnel moved extra staff to handling lines and departure halls to assist passengers through modified manual lines.

Mumbai Airport Spokesperson Confirms Temporary Network Outage

An airport spokesperson confirmed the outage and said, “Mumbai Airport experienced a temporary network disruption on Tuesday evening, and teams implemented manual processing measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers and maintain continuity of essential airport operations. So far, no impact on airport and flight operations has been recorded due to this development.”

Technical response teams were immediately deployed to isolate the core network fault and bring the automated servers back online. While passengers experienced longer queues at counters during the transition to manual logs, overall flight departures continued without critical operational halts.

Passengers traveling through Mumbai Airport during late evening hours were advised to arrive slightly ahead of their schedule and keep physical copies or saved digital screenshots of their travel itineraries ready at security and check-in checkpoints.

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