Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 39,722 Posts For Water Resources Department, 110 New Irrigation Branches | X / @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved a revised staffing structure of 39,722 posts for the Water Resources Department, including 110 additional irrigation branches and new specialist positions.

Revised Structure Includes 31,541 Regular And 8,181 Outsourced Posts

The revised structure comprises 31,541 regular posts and 8,181 positions to be filled through outsourcing. It also includes 43 posts for the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority.

The state’s irrigation coverage has increased from 45 lakh hectares in 2016 to 58 lakh hectares by the end of 2025. To manage the expanded area, the government approved staffing for 110 additional irrigation branches, taking the total to 1,450.

Chief Engineer Post Approved For River-Linking Projects

The Cabinet also approved a new Chief Engineer (Civil) post for river-linking projects, directly under the state government, and 15 executive engineer-level specialist posts covering land acquisition, agriculture and social change across five irrigation development corporations.

A new irrigation assistant cadre will be created by merging the existing posts of record clerks, canal inspectors and surveyors in field offices.

The government also approved technology cells under a contractual Chief Technology Officer and restructuring of key technical organisations, including the State Dam Safety Organisation and the State Water Resources Information Centre.

Under the revised structure, 1,671 posts in dying cadres will be abolished as they fall vacant, while 8,311 others will transition to outsourced manpower.

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