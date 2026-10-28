Maharashtra Govt Announces Fodder At ₹12 Per Kg, Green Fodder At ₹8 Per Kg In 304 Drought-Hit Talukas

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: With drought conditions intensifying across Maharashtra, the state government has authorised district collectors to take decisions on fodder procurement and cultivation in 304 drought-affected talukas. It has also decided to release funds through District Planning Committees (DPCs) to restart rural drinking water supply schemes that have remained shut due to unpaid electricity bills or the absence of power connections.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Chairs Drought Relief Meeting

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads the state Cabinet's drought relief sub-committee, announced the decisions after a meeting chaired by him at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Under the new arrangement, a five-member committee headed by the district collector will have powers to procure fodder, arrange local cultivation and source supplies from other districts. As per the revised standard operating procedure, dry fodder will be made available at Rs 12 per kg and green fodder at Rs 8 per kg.

Fodder Cultivation Planned On Government Land Using DPC Funds

Fodder cultivation will be undertaken on available land belonging to the Forest, Revenue and Water Resources departments using DPC funds. Surplus fodder from Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts will also be diverted to drought-hit areas.

Rural drinking water supply schemes that have adequate water but remain non-functional due to pending electricity bills or the lack of new power connections will be restarted with DPC funding. The government expects the move to restore direct drinking water supplies to villages and reduce dependence on water tankers.

Maharashtra Announces Subsidies For Silt Excavation And Transportation

The state will provide financial assistance for removing silt from ponds and dams and transporting it to agricultural fields. A subsidy of Rs 31 per cubic metre will be provided for silt excavation and Rs 35 per cubic metre for transporting it to farms.

Royalty will be fully waived on soil, murum and stone aggregate taken from ponds for road construction works.

Bawankule said demands had been received to include Haveli, Maval and Mulshi talukas in Pune district, Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district and some areas in the Konkan region in the drought list. A final decision on their inclusion will be taken at the next Tuesday's meeting after district collectors submit ground reports.

The meeting was attended by ministers from water resources, transport, water supply, rural development, soil and water conservation, fisheries, relief and rehabilitation, animal husbandry, agriculture and cooperation departments, along with senior officials.

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