Mumbai: Fruit Vendor Stripped, Assaulted And Forced To Do Sit-Ups Over Absence From Work In Antop Hill; 5 Arrested |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Antop Hill, a 24-year-old fruit vendor was allegedly stripped, brutally assaulted and forced to perform sit-ups inside a godown after being falsely accused of theft for remaining absent from work. The accused allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone and circulated the video on social media. The Antop Hill police have registered a case and arrested five persons in connection with the incident.

Police Identify Five Accused Arrested In Antop Hill Assault Case

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajan Ramchandra Jaiswal, 33, Rohit Surendra Gupta, 28, Laxman Mahindra Gupta, 26, Rupesh Nitya Shelar, and Chandankumar Bablu Gupta, 22.

According to the FIR, the victim is a native of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and currently resides in Antop Hill. He had been working for the prime accused, Rajan Jaiswal, selling fruits for the past three years.

Vendor Called To Godown After Missing Three Days Of Work

On October 22, at around 3:30 pm, Jaiswal called the victim to a godown located at Shop No. 2, Manjrekar Market, Indira Nagar, Antop Hill. Confronting the vendor for missing work over the previous three days, Jaiswal falsely accused him of theft and began assaulting him. The other four accused Rohit, Laxman, Rupesh, and Chandankumar then intervened, forcibly stripping the victim of his clothes.

The gang subjected the victim to severe physical abuse, beating him with fists and kicks and forcing him to do sit-ups. Meanwhile, Jaiswal allegedly struck him with a wooden bamboo stick found at the scene.

Rupesh, Rohit, and Chandankumar recorded the humiliating assault on their mobile phones and subsequently uploaded the video to social media platforms. Before dispersing, Jaiswal threatened the victim with dire consequences if he reported the matter, and brandished the bamboo stick at onlookers, warning them not to approach the police or inform anyone.

Traumatized by the ordeal, the victim initially did not seek medical attention or approach the authorities. However, after learning that the explicit video had gone viral, he mustered the courage to go to the Antop Hill police station and file a formal complaint.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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