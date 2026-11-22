WNC Navy Half Marathon 2026: 22,500 Runners From India And Abroad Take To South Mumbai Streets To Celebrate Navy Week |

Mumbai: The streets of South Mumbai came alive with sporting fervour as 22,500 runners, including 59 participants from 20 foreign countries, took part in the ninth edition of the WNC Navy Half Marathon 2026, organised by the Indian Navy at Cross Maidan on Sunday.

Navy Week Celebrations Bring Together Thousands Of Fitness Enthusiasts

Held as part of the Navy Week celebrations, the event brought together professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, defence personnel and citizens, promoting fitness, camaraderie and patriotism. The marathon, which has grown into one of India's premier road races since its inception in 2016, also carries the distinction of a World Athletics Road Race Label, recognising its standards of organisation, safety and course accuracy.

The races were conducted in three categories — Aircraft Carrier Run (21 km), Destroyer Run (10 km) and Frigate Run (5 km). Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, flagged off the races along with senior officers of the Army and Navy and representatives of the event's corporate partners.

Naval Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan Participates In 21-Km Run

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan also participated in the 21-km category, leading by example by running alongside other participants.

Indian runners dominated the podium positions across all three categories, despite the presence of an international contingent. Dinesh, Adesh Yadav and Vishal Kanojiya secured first place in the men's 21-km, 10-km and 5-km categories, respectively. In the women's categories, Chatru Chatru, Shivani and Somya emerged winners in the corresponding distances.

Senior Naval Officers Felicitate Marathon Winners

The winners were felicitated by Vice Admiral Vatsayan and senior officers of the Army and Navy, along with representatives of the event's corporate partners. The event was also attended by naval sports personalities who had brought laurels to the country at the Asian Games 2026.

The main event was preceded by a three-day race expo from November 19 to 21, where participants collected their race kits and interacted with pacers, fellow runners and fitness experts. Performances by the Indian Navy Band added to the atmosphere.

The scenic race route, passing through iconic landmarks of South Mumbai, added to the excitement of the event, which holds the 2026 World Athletics Label Road Race distinction.

The annual marathon, which was held in association in association with Indian Oil, energy partner to India’s Naval Forces, was held in the run-up to Navy Day on December 4.

It is conducted as an outreach initiative of the Indian Navy, strengthening its engagement with citizens through sport and encouraging younger generations to embrace fitness and an active lifestyle.

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