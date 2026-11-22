Navi Mumbai Rotary Club To Empower Women With 13 Pink Autorickshaws, Donate Blood Collection Van For Thalassemia Patients | AI

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Palm Beach will launch two community welfare initiatives, including a blood donation van for thalassemia patients and 13 pink autorickshaws under its women empowerment project, on November 24.

₹90 Lakh Projects To Strengthen Healthcare And Livelihood Opportunities

The two projects, collectively valued at Rs 90 lakh, are aimed at strengthening healthcare support for children suffering from thalassemia while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for beneficiaries through self-employment.

The blood donation van will be donated to the Thalassemia Centre at D Y Patil Hospital, Nerul. The specially designated vehicle is expected to facilitate blood collection for children suffering from thalassemia and cater to other blood-related requirements of the hospital.

13 Pink Autorickshaws To Promote Women’s Financial Independence

As part of its women empowerment initiative, the Rotary Club will also distribute 13 pink autorickshaws to beneficiaries from economically weaker backgrounds. The initiative is intended to help them establish an independent source of income through self-employment.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at D Y Patil Hospital, Nerul, at 4.30 pm on November 24, in the presence of Rotary International Past Director Nominee (RIPN) Dr Bharat Pandya.

The initiatives reflect Rotary's focus on healthcare support, social welfare and economic empowerment through community-driven projects.

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