Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Ulhasnagar Redevelopment Vision, Assures Land Ownership Rights To Sindhi Community |

Ulhasnagar: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that Ulhasnagar will be redeveloped along the lines of a planned city, with a comprehensive development blueprint focusing on regularisation of unauthorised homes and implementation of a cluster development scheme.

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of Chandibai Himathmal Mansukhani (CHM) College on Sunday run by the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate (HSNC) Board in Ulhasnagar. He said the city was once considered one of the first planned cities, but its character had changed over the years. The government would now work towards restoring its planned urban development through systematic redevelopment.

In a significant announcement concerning the Sindhi community, the Chief Minister said the government had decided to grant land ownership rights and convert the existing land holdings into freehold properties. The initiative had begun in Nagpur and would soon be implemented in Ulhasnagar as well. He assured the community that the decision would be executed.

Ulhasnagar to Be Part of Third Mumbai Vision

Responding to expectations about including Ulhasnagar in the Third Mumbai development vision, Fadnavis said the city had already been incorporated into the broader development framework. He pointed out that the government had fulfilled its 2018 commitment to bring metro connectivity to the city, adding that the service would become available soon.

He said the government had also approved several infrastructure projects, including cement-concrete roads, flyovers and a dedicated drinking water supply scheme for Ulhasnagar. These projects had already moved into the implementation stage and would accelerate the city's transformation.

Skill Development as Important as Degrees

Highlighting the importance of modern education, Fadnavis praised the new CHM College building and its smart classrooms. He said the infrastructure had been developed in line with the National Education Policy, with an emphasis on inclusivity and contemporary learning facilities.

An era in which merely obtaining a degree was sufficient is over. Without practical knowledge and professional skills, a degree is nothing more than a piece of paper he said.

Pointing to India's demographic advantage, the Chief Minister said the country's average age was 27 years, compared with 39 in China, 40 in the United States, 41-45 in Europe and 46 in Japan. He said investment in skill development could enable India to emerge as a major global supplier of skilled human resources.

Fadnavis also recalled that National College was established in Bandra in 1949, following Independence, and that the HSNC Board now operates 27 educational institutions. He described it as a matter of pride that the organisation runs one of the largest colleges affiliated with Mumbai University, with around 14,000 students.

Appreciating the institution's contribution to society, he said education should not be treated merely as a commercial activity but as an instrument of nation-building. He noted the significant contribution of the Sindhi community to business, medicine, accountancy and engineering, and assured that the state government would extend all possible support to the institution's future initiatives.

The event was attended by representatives of the educational institution, local public representatives, the District Collector and senior administrative officials.

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