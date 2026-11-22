Mumbai’s Historic Catholic Newsmagazine ‘The Examiner’ Plans Relaunch With Fresh Content, New Design And Greater Youth Engagement |

Mumbai: India’s oldest Catholic newsmagazine, The Examiner, established in Mumbai in 1850, plans to relaunch itself with a new visual design and refreshed content to make it more relevant to readers’ faith and social concerns while giving young people a greater voice.

Community Leaders Discuss Future Of Catholic Journalism

The plans were announced on Saturday at a gathering of writers, social activists and community members at Dr Antonio da Silva High School, Dadar, to discuss the future of Catholic journalism. The discussion, titled ‘Beyond the Byline’, brought readers and writers together to exchange ideas on the written word and the faces and stories behind the weekly magazine. Archbishop of Bombay John Rodrigues and retired Archbishop Cardinal Oswald Gracias presided over the event.

In his keynote address, Roger Pereira, a public relations and advertising expert who co-founded the Advertising Standards Council of India and the Indian chapter of the International Advertising Association, urged *The Examiner* to reinvent itself and remain relevant to changing readership patterns, particularly among younger generations.

Focus On Digital Platforms And Multimedia Storytelling

Pereira stressed the need for distinctive, high-quality content unavailable elsewhere and called on the publication to become indispensable reading. He spoke of a future that embraces digital platforms, multimedia storytelling and new forms of engagement while remaining faithful to its core mission of informing, inspiring and strengthening the Catholic community. He also emphasised the publication’s role in nurturing ethical leadership and inspiring young people.

Fr Joshan Rodrigues, the current editor of The Examiner, said listening to the community was at the heart of the gathering. A community newspaper or magazine that does not listen or keep its ears to the ground cannot claim to effectively represent the people it serves, he said.

Naresh Fernandes, editor of a digital daily, spoke about fact-checking, independence from powerful interests and a commitment to truth as the mainstays of journalism. He said the press must give a voice to the marginalised and hold those in authority accountable. He highlighted the courage and empathy required in community journalism, where reporting can have immediate and personal consequences.

For The Examiner, he advocated a mix of news, analysis and human-interest stories, saying journalists’ greatest strength lies in earning public trust through truthful and meaningful reporting.

During a subsequent open-floor discussion, participants shared their views on journalism, civic consciousness and AI’s impact on children. They also discussed how they could contribute more to The Examiner and enrich its content.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

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