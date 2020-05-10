With 33 new cases, MBMC sees highest single day jump

From 202 on Thursday, the number of coronavirus (covid-19) positive cases in the twin-city surged to 242 on Saturday, the highest increase of 33 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Friday. Another seven patients were added to the list of positive cases within a span of less than 24 hours. With this, the pandemic has spread to almost every part of the twin city.

The huge upward trend in MBMC’s graph has set alarm bells ringing for citizens and the health department. While eight out of the 40 positive cases are unlinked and have been reported from new areas, 32 new patients are those who were in close contact with those who had tested positive earlier. Moreover, swab test reports of 159 people are still awaited. Till now, the highest single day increase was limited to 25 cases, which were reported on April 16. 127 people have, so far, recovered from the infection, bringing down the number of active patients to 108. Unfortunately, seven patients have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the infection. A total of 1451 swab samples have been sent for testing, out of which 242 turned out to be positive, 1050 negative and 159 reports are still awaited as on Saturday night. A total of 1,606 people in the twin city are either in institutional quarantine or under home observation. Meanwhile, in order to implement overall containment and surveillance measures, individual incident commanders have been deputed for each of the six divisional zones in the twin city.