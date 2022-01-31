With 15,140 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra sees huge drop in fresh infections

With 15,140 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday (January 31) saw a huge drop in fresh infections. With this, the active cases have reached to 2,07,350. Besides, 39 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,611.

35,453 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 73,67,259. The recovery rate in the state is 95.42%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85%.

Currently, 11,74,825 people are in home quarantine and 2,798 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2068 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3094 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 4408 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 832 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1030 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 637 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 591 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2480 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 91 cases of the Omicron variant were reported today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3,221. Out of these, 1,682 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:30 PM IST